KMC to uplift Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will take measures to uplift Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery and Auditorium under the World Bankâ€™s Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) project.

While presiding over a meeting to review the auditoriumâ€™s uplift work on Thursday, Administrator KMC Laeeq Ahmed said the auditorium was one of the most important projects and the KMC wanted to complete it at the earliest.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Senior Director Culture, Sports and Recreation Mansoor Qazi and others were also present on the occasion.

Ahmed said the stone for the auditorium was laid in 1992 but it had been pending for the past 30 years, adding that the cost of the project had increased considerably due to a long delay. He said the location of the auditorium was very important as many important organisations and institutions are located adjacent to it.

The administrator directed the concerned officials to prepare the project cost so it could be sent for approval. He said the auditorium would be Pakistan's biggest auditorium where international events would also be held.

He said the auditorium was an asset for the KMC and it could increase the corporationâ€™s revenue in the future. In a briefing, the administrator was told that the covered area of the auditorium would be 20,000 feet with a stage of 60 to 70 feet and 1,800 seating capacity.