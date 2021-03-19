‘I was neither kidnapped nor forced to convert’

PESHAWAR: The SHO and moharrir of the West Cantonment Police Station were sent to the prison on a 14-day judicial remand in the suicide case of a grade-7 student in lock up a few days back. SHO Dost Mohammad along with the moharrir was produced before the local court on completion of the three-day physical remand. The court sent the cops to the Central Prison Peshawar on a 14-day judicial remand.