close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 19, 2021

‘I was neither kidnapped nor forced to convert’

National

 
March 19, 2021

PESHAWAR: The SHO and moharrir of the West Cantonment Police Station were sent to the prison on a 14-day judicial remand in the suicide case of a grade-7 student in lock up a few days back. SHO Dost Mohammad along with the moharrir was produced before the local court on completion of the three-day physical remand. The court sent the cops to the Central Prison Peshawar on a 14-day judicial remand.

Latest News

More From Pakistan