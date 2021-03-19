close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
March 19, 2021

Lahore media persons briefed on Mohmand Dam project

March 19, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Lahore-based media persons on Thursday visited Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project and received a briefing on the multipurpose scheme. They were told that the construction work project was being carried out day and night and it was moving ahead with a good pace and would be completed in 2025. –Correspondent

