Lahore media persons briefed on Mohmand Dam project

PESHAWAR: The Lahore-based media persons on Thursday visited Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project and received a briefing on the multipurpose scheme. They were told that the construction work project was being carried out day and night and it was moving ahead with a good pace and would be completed in 2025. –Correspondent