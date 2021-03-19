CDA hands over land for Polyclinic extension

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has handed over the proposed land for the establishment of Polyclinic Extension Hospital, to the Health Department.

In a letter issued by CDA to the Health Department, it has been revealed that five acres of land has been formally handed over to the Health Department for Polyclinic Extension Hospital. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan termed the project a big achievement for his government and for the capital city.

He said it will be a 200-bed hospital and its construction will begin soon. He said that the hospital in G-11 will be the first public sector hospital in decades which will be established in the federal capital. He said that Islamabad has two proper hospitals PIMS and Polyclinic which are overburdened. “Previous governments have done nothing in the capital city in the name of health,” he said and added the government is working very hard in every sector in the city and health is its first priority.