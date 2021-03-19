Minister wants sports ban to be strictly implemented

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has directed Punjab Sports Department to follow the ban on sports activities strictly.

In a statement on Thursday, Taimoor said that the Punjab government has banned all sports activities till March 28 due to the fast spread of coronavirus. “We can’t allow any such activity which could help in spreading this fatal virus. We are aware of difficulties of players but we can’t hold any sports events in the prevailing situation,” he added.

Taimoor said the sports activities will resume in Punjab under SOPs as soon as there is any improvement in the corona situation.