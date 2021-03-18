Bilawal slams campaign against members of Aurat March

KARACHI: The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has slammed the elements attempting to misuse the blasphemy laws of the country to target the members of recently-held Aurat March. The PPP chairman said this on Wednesday during a meeting with the organisers of the Aurat March, here at the Bilawal House.

The members of the delegation briefed the PPP chairman about the security threat and other problems being faced by them in the context of false propaganda being done against the Aurat March. They expressed their gratitude to Bilawal and PPP for continuously extending support to the cause of women rights and empowerment of female members of the society. The representative of the transgender committee also informed the PPP chairman about their problems.

Bilawal listened to the demands of the delegation. While responding to the issue of security threats, the PPP chairman referred to the daring and courageous role played by the late prime minister Benazir Bhutto. He said that female members of the society are playing an important role in every sphere of life. He said the feminist movement had challenged the elements who denied the talent and abilities of women.