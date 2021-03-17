Strict measures

This refers to the letter ‘Deadly virus’ (March 15) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. It is true that one of the reasons for the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases is the lack of the implementation of SOPs. It seems that no one is interested in carrying out this task in an effective manner. From public places, marriage halls and markets to public transport and school vans, everywhere we look we see people flouting SOPs.

It is quite clear that mere warnings by the authorities, including the Covid-19 caller tune, had no positive impact. Some stringent measures should be taken by the federal and provincial governments to save the lives of citizens.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi