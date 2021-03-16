PM cuts short visit to KP

NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday cut short his visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the inauguration ceremony of olive plantation drive in Nowshera owing to the core committee meeting in Islamabad and Pakistan Democratic Movement’s announcement to challenge the recent election of Senate chairman in the court.

Prime Minister Imran along with Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and others dashed to olive plantation site in Amangarh in Nowshera district in a helicopter to inaugurate the project amid tight security.

But, all of a sudden, the prime minister cut short his visit to KP and the ceremony owing to the core committee meeting in Islamabad. It was learnt that the speeches of Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were also excluded from the schedule.

Imran Khan was in hurry to rush to the federal capital to hold consultation with the legal wizards after the PDM’s decision to challenge the recent election of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and the subsequent long march against the government.