Impostor arrested

Police on Monday arrested an imposter who allegedly posed himself as a front-man of the federal interior minister.

The suspect was arrested by the Ferozabad police on an intelligence-based raid conducted in Sindhi Muslim Society. The suspect was identified as Afzal Islam. Police also claimed to have seized a grenade rifle from his possession. Police said the man used to pose himself as an associate of Federal Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid and robbed and harassed citizens, was also involved in land grabbing.

Man immolates himself

A man allegedly ended his life by setting himself on fire in Korangi. The man, 55-year-old Sakhawat, was taken to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi (CHK) where he died. Police said the man poured petrol and set himself on fire due to financial issues. He was a father of two children.

Woman injured

A woman sustained burns after a fire erupted at her house in Korangi’s Zia Colony. She was taken to the CHK.