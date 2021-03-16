Smart lockdown extended

LAHORE:The Punjab government has extended smart lockdown in hotspot areas in three districts with maximum Covid-19 cases amid rising third wave of coronavirus.

According to separate notifications issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab here on Monday, the smart lockdown has been imposed in Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Lahore till March 23, 25 and 27, respectively. In Lahore, the lockdown was extended in 13 hotspot areas in four towns including Samanabad Town, Allama lqbal Town, Gulberg Town and Data Gunj Bakhsh Town. The lockdown has been imposed in six hotspot areas in district Sialkot’s tehsils Sialkot and Daska. In Rawalpindi, the lockdown has been imposed in 15 hotspot areas in tehsils/towns including Rawalpindi, Kotli Station and Taxila.