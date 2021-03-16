CM unveils Rs7b Ramazan package

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday chairing the cabinet committee meeting, announced the Ramazan Package worth Rs7 billion for providing relief to the masses in the holy month of Ramazan.

Giving details, the chief minister said a total of 313 Ramazan bazaars would be set up across the province where a 10-kg flour bag would be available at Rs300. The Punjab government would provide around Rs3.50 billion subsidy for this, he added.

Meanwhile, the implementation of corona SOPs, including observance of social distancing will be fully ensured, he added. Agriculture fair-price shops would also be established to provide fruits and vegetables at the rates of 2018. Similarly, gram flour, dates, dried chickpeas lentils (chana dal) and other items would also be available at the rates of the year 2018, he said.

Meanwhile, sugar would be provided at Rs60 per kg and ghee, chicken and eggs would be sold at Rs10 to 15 less than the market price.

The CM directed to provide maximum relief to the citizens, adding that the scope of Sahulat bazaars would be expanded. He directed to establish Sahulat Bazaar Authority to provide permanent relief to the consumers from artificial price-hike. He directed to follow austerity measures while arranging Ramazan bazaars and saved money be utilised for providing relief to the masses. The poor would be given economic relief at every cost, the CM assured and directed to start Ramazan bazaars from Shaaban 25. “I, provincial ministers and secretaries will visit Ramazan bazaars” he announced.

REVIEWS BOR REFORMS: The chief minister chaired a meeting at his office to review performance and reforms in the Board of Revenue (BoR) for bringing ease in the people’s lives.

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) briefed the participants about departmental reforms while Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, secretaries of finance, information departments and others attended the meeting.

The CM stated that facilities of land mutation and “Fard” had been provided in different villages as 107 rural revenue centres had been initiated by the BoR.

Now, the people would avail this facility at the level of village, he added and directed to make functional 700 more rural revenue centres by the end of this month. A total of 8,000 rural revenue centres would be activated in the province by the end of this year, he added.

The CM announced visiting rural revenue centres, adding that 20 mobile units were functional for land record in far-flung areas. Around 20 more mobile arazi units would be activated soon as 62,000 fards had been issued online, he said. The CM said that a one-window property registration system had also been launched in the Board of Revenue by setting up nine such centres. The scope of this programme would be expanded to the level of districts, he added and directed to expand it up to the tehsil level within three months.

CORONAVIRUS SOPS: Sardar Usman Buzdar directed that new corona SOPs be strictly implemented as the current wave was more dangerous. In a statement, he directed the officials concerned to ensure the implementation of SOPs and reiterated that no compromise would be made in this regard.

He directed to accelerate the vaccination of elderly citizens. He said the police and the admiistration should ensure observance of closure timings of markets. He said, “We understand the concerns of the traders but steps have been taken due to the rising number of corona patients, adding that traders should give priority to the protection of the people’s lives.” The CM assured that restrictions could be eased upon the improvement in the situation and appealed to the business community to cooperate.

condemns attack on Gill: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has condemned hooliganism with Special Assistant to PM Shahbaz Gill and termed it tragic in every respect. In a statement, he said Shahbaz Gill is a respectable political worker while the opponents have proved that they are undemocratic.

Those are trained in undemocratic eras can indulge in such uncivilised act because politics means tolerance. It is very important to follow democratic norms and suavity in politics, he added. In fact, the opposition should pay attention to the ethical training of their workers, he added.