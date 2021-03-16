close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2021

NUST, NFEH formalise partnership

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
March 16, 2021

Islamabad: The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) and the National Forum for Environment & Health (NFEH) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to formalise their longstanding bilateral partnership.

The MoU signing ceremony was held on the main NUST campus here. NUST rector Engineer Javed Mahmood Bukhari and NFEH president Naeem Qureshi expressed their resolve to collectively contribute to nation-building initiatives.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were CSR Club Pakistan president Anis H Younus and some notable members from the corporate sector. A guided tour of the campus was also arranged for the guests, including National Science & Technology Park and N-ovative Health Technologies. The NFEH team also planted saplings on the occasion promising to help increase green cover in the country.

