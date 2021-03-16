Time to act

The PTI-led government and the 11-party alliance have been fighting with each other for their personal interests. No one cares about people and their problems. The entire episode of the Senate elections hinted at the fact that all parties are interested in getting power. No one talks about how they can give some relief to people. No one keeps an eye on the difficulties faced by the downtrodden. People had pinned their hopes on Imran Khan. However, he has been continuously failing to deliver on his promises.

The prices of the basic commodities increase regularly. Rising unemployment is turning out to be the worst problem of this country. The education sector, on the other hand, is waiting for timely reforms. Electricity prices are touching the skies. The poor are getting poorer. If Imran Khan wants to rule for another five years, he needs to focus on fulfilling the promises he made in his election campaigns. As of now, people are unhappy with his governance.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura