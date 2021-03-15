Shaban moon not sighted

ISLAMABAD: The moon for the holy month of Shaban has not been sighted in Pakistan, Geo News reported Sunday. The first of Shaban will begin on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal was held today (Sunday) to sight the crescent moon of the blessed month of Shaban al-Moazzam. Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting of the Zonal Committee in Islamabad for the purpose. Per the piece, several other members of the Ruet-Hilal Committee attended the meetings of provincial/ district/zonal committees at their respective provincial/ district headquarters.