Faisal, Yasmin review corona vaccination process

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reached Expo Centre to monitor vaccination facilities here on Sunday.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (r) Usman Younis, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz, Additional Secretary Technical PSH Department Dr Asim Altaf, Deputy Secretary Ms Rafia Haider, Ahmer Khan and other officials were present on the occasion. Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the process of vaccination for people of over 60 years of age. Secretary PSH Department Captain (r) Usman Younis apprised the minister of arrangements for vaccination. Dr Yasmin Rashid inquired from citizens their views and sought feedback. Renowned law expert Aitzaz Ahsan was also present and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and prayed for Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan got his father vaccinated at the Centre.

Health minister said that a large number of people over 60 were turning up to get vaccinated. The staff serving people at the centre deserved applause, she added. In the last three days, over 18,000 of 60 years plus age group have been vaccinated, she said adding as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, people of over 60 years of age were being vaccinated first of all. The minister said that the capacity of Punjab hospitals had been enhanced and stressed on unity to overcome the pandemic. “I greatly appreciate Secretary PSH Dept Captain (r) Usman Younis for great work. The people of 60 plus are being administered Sinopharm vaccine, she said."

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said, "I congratulate Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Secretary Health Captain (r) Usman Younis for excellent arrangements for vaccination. The government of Pakistan has set up centres across the country for vaccination. Punjab has made elaborate arrangements for vaccination. I congratulate Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and his team,” the SAPM concluded.