Medical students want ban on admission withdrawn

PESHAWAR: The Medical Students Alliance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the Pakistan Medical Commission to withdraw the ban on the admission to the Jinnah Medical College.

Speaking at a news conference here on Saturday, president of the alliance Hussain Shah said that they would take to the streets for the acceptance of their demands if the authorities failed to withdraw the ban.

Vice-president of the alliance Musawar Bakht, Tariq Khan, Amir Nawab, Fawad Awan, Owais Zaman, Qasim Hussain and others were present.

They said that the ban on the admission to the Jinnah Medical College had created unrest among the students. They demanded withdrawal of ban or else they would launch a protest.