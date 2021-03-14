Timely steps

This refers to the letter ‘Unaffordable living’ (March 12) by Hussain Siddiqui. It is true that high inflation has made the lives of citizens quite difficult. They are struggling to deal with the current situation where most things are out of reach. On the other hand, our politicians are ignoring this serious issue and fighting for power.

All they do is to criticise each other. They don’t realise that now is not the time to blame each other. In fact, our leaders should have been working together to provide some relief to people. The ongoing blame game is creating so many problems for people.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran