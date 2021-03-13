PML-N activists stage rally against inflation

HAFIZABAD: PML-N activists Friday staged a protest rally against inflation.

The rally was led by former federal minister Saira Afzal Tarar. MPA Dr Muzaffar Ali Sheikh, former MNA Mian Shahid Hussain Bhatti and a large number of PML-N workers, including PML-N district president Muhammad Bakhsh Tarar, PPP district president and former MPA Malik Muhammad Wazir Awan also attended the rally.

The rally started from district secretariat of the party and culminated at Fawara Chowk. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Addressing the rally, Tarar said the incumbent rulers had constituted policies allegedly against the poor and now the people are forced to protest the policies.

She said the PTI-led government was being run by incompetent people who had brought the country to the brink of disaster.

The PML-N leader said our protest would continue till the end of inflation, lawlessness and unemployment from the country.

TREE PLANTATION DRIVE: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed Friday inaugurated tree plantation drive by planting trees in the district complex.

On the occasion, Rukhsana said the tree plantation campaign launched in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and it aimed at making the country green and prosperous and free from environmental pollution.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Norish Imran, Assistant Commissioner Asif Nawaz, Forest Officer Abdul Rahim, Tiger Force in-charge Afzal Ahmed Hinjra Advocate, Hassan Raza and other Tiger Force youth and social workers were also present on the occasion.

Rukhsana said the government was taking all possible steps for the success of the Clean and Green Program.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Noorish Imran said clean and green program was being carried out by the district administration in Hafizabad while tree planting is also being done by the district administration and other departments.

WAPDA CONTRACTOR MURDERED: Four accused Friday killed a Wapda contractor in village Gajranwalai.

According to police, Iqbal was busy in installing an electricity transformer at Akbar Ali's agricultural land where accused Fida Shah and his accomplices tortured him to death over installing the transformer at lands of their rival. Police have registered a case against Fida and his three accomplices.