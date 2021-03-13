Talal asks Bilawal if he enjoys 'neutral'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari responded to taunt of the PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry in his press conference and said that it was not organisation (Tanzeemsazi) but the democratic struggle.

PML-N Leader Talal Chaudhry through a tweet taunted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the defeat of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani in Senate chairman election and tweeted that “Bilawal sahib, did you enjoy neutral.”

When Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was questioned on the tweet of Talal Chaudhry, he replied that it was not organisation but the democratic struggle. “We are not having democratic struggle after 2018 but from three generations and know that one speech, a single protest won’t achieve neutrality, u have to struggle for it,” he said.