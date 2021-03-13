Dry weather forecast for most country

LAHORE: Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till evening/night in Kashmir and adjoining areas. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country during day time.

However rain wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over high mountains) was expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northwestern Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Kakul 63, Kalam 32, Pattan 31, Balakot 28, Di (Upper 22, Lower 09), Malamjabba 16, Chitral 15, Saidu Sharif 13, Parachinar 12, DI Khan 08, Bannu 05, Peshawar, Mirkhani 02, Drosh, Takht Bai 01, Muzaffarabad 52, Rawlakot 47, Garhi Dupatta 34, Kotli 35, Murree 34, Bhakkar 22, Islamabad (A/P 21, Saidpur 16, Golra, Bokra 13, Z/P 11), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 21, Shamsabad 13), Chakwal M. B. Din 11, Jhelum , Mangla 09, Attock 07, Gujrat 06, Sargodha 05. Fridayâ€™s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -03Â°C while in Lahore it was 16.1Â°C and maximum was 30.8Â°C.