Explosions in Baloch Colony building cause panic

March 13, 2021
Karachi

Panic gripped the Baloch Colony area following explosions that occurred during a fire at a building in Junejo Town.

After the fire erupted, fire tenders from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, ambulances from different welfare organisations, and police and Rangers reached the area and carried out extinguishing work and rescue operations.

Police said the fire broke out at a four-storey-building in Junejo town being used as a warehouse of the Liaquat Engineering Company. They added that they had found a large number of ammunition boxes and ammunition sacks from the building owned by a man, Jamaluddin Tariq.

Police explained that the explosions occurred when bullets kept in the boxes and sacks exploded due to the fire. No loss of life was reported in the incident while investigations are under way.

