Naya Pakistan Project’s first draw

TAXILA: The first draw for allotment of houses under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP) was held in Hazro the other day.

Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed was chief guest at the first balloting under NPHP. The housing scheme is spread over 400 kanals comprising 587plots that include 187 plots of five marla each and 400 plots of 3 marla each. A park, walking track and commercial area comprising 38 shops will be established in the colony. The project will be completed with an allocation of Rs37.9 million.

Speaking at the ceremony, the housing minister said the government’s plan to construct five million houses had given hope to the under-privileged. He said the PTI in its election manifesto had promised to provide low-cost houses to homeless people and balloting for the houses was a step towards making that come true. Necessary legislation is being made to provide loans to people, he added. According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Naya Pakistan Housing Projects being advanced forward and balloting process of applicants has been completed in six cities of the province, he said, adding the project will help revolutionise country’s economy besides creating jobs for skilled and non-skilled workers. He said according to Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (Phata), land for NPHP development had been identified in 29 districts of the province.