Fresh elections among all options open: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday, in a defiant mood, refused to accept pressure from the opposition tactics, including that of its planned march, and said he and his party enjoyed public support.

“There is public support, all options including new elections have to be kept in mind, not for power, we have come to change the system and we will not run away from the field,” a Geo report quoted the prime minister saying while addressing the meeting of PTI core committee here.

In the core committee meeting, Imran Khan said that he had the support of the people, all options including new elections will have to be considered, will not back down in any field.

The core committee threw back its support to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar but underlined the need for administrative changes and also decided to allow PDM proposed long march and that no hurdles be created in this connection.

The prime minister said that the country could not compromise with the looters and that the long march of the opposition was not in the public interest but a bid to get NRO: he emphasised that the core committee should remember that they have come not for power but to change the system. He continued that he had not accepted any pressure before and will not come under any pressure in future. He said that he was not one of those who fled the field. “The purpose of PDM's long march is not public interest but to achieve NRO. They want to create chaos in the country through anarchy, I will not give NRO in any case,” he made it clear.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said on the eve of election of Senate chairman and deputy chairman that without justice and rule of law, states disintegrate because once moral authority is lost by the state, deal-making (NRO) with the powerful criminals is resorted to.

In tweets, the prime minister pointed out that “the recent Senate elections showed how we are losing our moral compass”.

He said that our Prophet (PBUH) said, "Many nations before you were destroyed when there was one law for the powerful and another for the weak.”

The prime minister noted that throughout history moral decay and corruption have destroyed states because without moral authority states cannot deliver justice.

He also posted a quote from UK judge Devlin on his Twitter account, who said, “An established morality is as necessary as good government to the welfare of society. Societies disintegrate from within more frequently than they are broken up by external pressures.”

Meanwhile, Imran Khan directed all federal secretaries to visit Balochistan to monitor and resolve the problems of the people on priority basis.

The prime minister took the decision to effectively address the sense of deprivation of the people of Balochistan. He asked the federal secretaries to pay the visit at least once a month and resolve issues related to their ministries, divisions and departments.

The federal secretaries in consultation with chief secretary Balochistan will chalk out a visit programme and keep the Prime Minister Office informed in this regard. Following their visits, the secretaries will send a detailed report regularly to the Prime Minister Office.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister has greeted the Muslims all over the world on Shab-e-Meraj. “Shab-e-Meraj Mubarak to Muslims all over the world,” he said in a tweet.