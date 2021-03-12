Alvi inaugurates PAF Air War College Institute in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi inaugurated the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air War College Institute in Karachi on Thursday.On his arrival, he was received by Air Marshal Amir Masood, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training), Pakistan Air Force.

Speaking on the occasion, the president appreciated the relentless efforts of the team which completed the project in a record time, as per the standards of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). He said Pakistan is a peaceful country and the world has witnessed that we returned the Indian pilot without any pressure.

Lauding the PAF's professionalism, President Alvi said the entire world has seen the professional competency of PAF after February 27, 2019. The president also visited various facilities of the institute and interacted with the faculty.

Earlier, Air Marshal Amir Masood, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training), Pakistan Air Force, said education and training have remained the hallmark of PAF ever since its inception. He said that as a progressive organisation, PAF embraced the latest global trends in quality education, embedded the educational theory and practice with the state-of-the-art technology, infused education with critical thinking and opened the platform nationwide.During each course, the members of PAF Air War College Institute are exposed to over a hundred subject matter experts, including civil and military professionals, diplomats, scholars/academicians, lawyers, industrialists, scientists, economists and media personnel.