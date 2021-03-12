Radiation machine at INMOL

LAHORE:Director Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology Lahore (INMOL) Dr Abubakar Shahid inaugurated a new radiation machine on Thursday. The Head of Radiation and Oncology Dr Misbah Masood, Dr Rabnawaz, Dr Aamira Shami, Dr Ahmad Farooq, Medical Physics Department Head Masooma Riaz, Nouman Amjad, Saqib Ijaz, M Imran and other staffers were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abubakar Shahid said: "The new radiation machine is a unique Varian single energy linear accelerator machine, which is now the fourth radiation machine in INMOL Hospital, which has been serving the masses for daily 18 hours.