Govt taking measure for women inclusion in economic uplift: Sania

Islamabad : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar Thursday said that the Pakistani women were very talented, goals-oriented, risk taker and entrepreneurial.

Therefore, she said, that the current government was taking multiple initiatives for enhancing their role in the development of the country. She said that many components of Ehsaas Programme were dedicated to empower the women and uplift their living standards.

She was addressing as Chief Guest the International Women’s Day celebrated at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI).

Mishal Hussain Malick, chairperson Peace and Cultural Organisation, Salma Marwat Khan, Jeep Rally Champion, Nasira Begum, a self-made woman entrepreneur, Ayesha Gull, ASP Traffic Police Islamabad, large number of women from all walks of life including university students participated in the event.

She said that the 50 per cent plus agenda of Ehsaas Programmes was aimed at improving the lives of disadvantaged women and girls.

She said that empowerment of women was beneficial for economy and the government was determined to lift 7 million women in Pakistan out of poverty and help them achieve their potential.

She asked ICCI to join hands with Ehsaas Programme for further betterment of women in society. At this occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) along with Dr. Sania Nishtar, Fatima Azim, senior vice president and Abdul Rehman Khan, vice president ICCI inaugurated a digital portal for women titled ‘ShEmpower.’

The portal will provide various services to women entrepreneurs including promotion of their businesses, enabling them to participate in virtual events, providing them information about business registration procedures and helping them in capacity building through various training Programmes.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, president ICCI said that women were over half of the country’s total population and bringing them in the mainstream of economy was very important to realize the actual economic potential of the country. He said that currently less than 10 per cent women in Pakistan have access to financial services and urged that the government to adopt financially inclusive policies for women to improve their economic empowerment.