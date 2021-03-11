Police yet to trace two missing sisters

JHANG: Police yet have not traced two sisters who were abducted allegedly by a cop and his accomplices two days ago from a school bus.

According to police, accused Nadeem Tahir wanted to marry grade-7 sister of Irfan Hayat of village Rajana, but his parents were not willing to do so.

In revenge, Nadeem, his brother and their accomplices kidnapped the girl and her sister when they were going to school in a bus.

DC VISIT DHQ HOSPITAL: District Health Authority Administrator/ Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fiaz Ahmed Wednesday visited the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital and inspected its different departments.

On the occasion, the DC directed the DHQ Hospital MS Dr Irteza Hasnain to start services of ultrasound graphic and colour developer besides forwarding a letter to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare

On the occasion, the DC called on aggrieved patients and their attendants who told him about their troubles.

Meanwhile, Additional MS (Administration) Dr Naveed Safdar briefed the DC on different hospital issues.

The DC directed the MS to improve the hospital administrative matters and patient services delivery matters to avoid stern action at a higher level.

On inquiring about the matter, the MS briefed the DC saying that acting in-charge of the Radiology Department has already been directed to start providing USG and colour developer services that urgently required especially for pregnant women.

In the light of the report of the AMS, all heads of the departments have also been advised to ensure their administrative and technical control over their subordinates, the MS said.