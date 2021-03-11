Crackdown on profiteers and hoarders kicks off

The Karachi administration on Tuesday started a crackdown on profiteers. According to a statement issued by the commissioner’s office, the city administration has decided to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders on a daily basis.

The commissioner office has directed all the deputy commissioners to make all-out efforts to enforce the prices of food items fixed by the administration and the provincial government. Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh has directed all the deputy commissioners to take action on a daily basis and not show any leniency against profiteers. On the directive issued by the commissioner, the deputy commissioners have submitted reports on the actions taken by them.

According to a report, three milk shops have been sealed and fines totalling Rs0.6 million imposed on 105 shopkeepers of different commodities, including milk, flour, poultry and grocery. The poultry sellers have been fined Rs23,6000 while the milk sellers have been handed down fines of Rs227,000.

According to Deputy Commissioner East Mohammad Ali Shah, three milk shops have been sealed and three milk sellers and a flour shop keeper fined for violating government prices. Fines totalling Rs75,000 have been imposed in District East. The commissioner said on Tuesday there was a great need to take effective measure to control the prices of essential commodities. He warned that strict action would be taken against profiteers and hoarders without any leniency.