Army begin National Women Football title defence in style

KARACHI: Army began their title defence in style while Highlanders and Diya Women FC also registered huge wins on the second day of the National Women Football Championship here on Wednesday.

Army beat JAFA Women FC 3-0 with Swaiba Sarfraz scoring a brace and international Hajra Khan landing one goal in their Group C match at the KMC Stadium.

In another match of the same group at the KPT Stadium, Riaz Kamil FC held FC Karachi to a 1-1 draw. Wania Hasan scored for FC Karachi while Areeba equalised for Riaz Kamil FC.

In Group D, Islamabad-based Highlanders Women FC whipped Abbottabad’s Nawanshehr United Football Academy 16-0 at the KPT Football Stadium. Nazalia was the highest scorer with six goals, while Asmara Habib netted four. Kafia Karim and Pakistan international Abiha Haider landed a brace each. Fatima Qayyum slotted in one goal.

At KMC Stadium, Diya WFC started their journey brightly when they demolished Mohsen Gilani WFC 13-0. Zunaira scored five goals. Marium Zehri, Ameerah and Shumaila scored two goals each. Aliya Jhallka and Kiran Qureshi managed one goal each.