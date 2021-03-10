Naval Chief visits Qatari facilities

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, who is on an official visit to Qatar, called on Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces (QAF) Lt-Gen (Pilot) Ghanem bin Shaheen Al-Ghanem, Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QENF) Major General Abdullah Hassan Al-Sulaiti and Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet separately.

On arrival at the Doha Naval Base, the naval chief was received by Commander QENF and a ceremonial guard of honour was presented to him. The naval chief visited various Qatari Naval facilities.

During the meeting with Commander QENF Major General Abdullah Hassan Al-Sulaiti, regional maritime security and professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed. The naval chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region including regional maritime security patrols and participation in Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

The naval chief also thanked Commander QENF for participation of Qatari Emiri Naval Forces in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21. Commander QENF appreciated Pakistan Navy’s initiatives in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and acknowledged significance of strong bilateral naval collaboration. A comprehensive briefing was also given to the naval chief on the capabilities of Qatari Naval Forces.