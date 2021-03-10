ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday rejected the opposition’s allegation of irregularity in the vote count on the day Prime Minister Imran Khan got the vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Asad challenged that if anyone could prove there was some issue with even a single vote, then he will step down. “Questioning the vote count [during the vote of confidence] in the presence of the whole national and international media is incomprehensible, as everyone saw that excluding Faisal Vawda and I, 178 members gave the vote of confidence to the prime minister,” he said in a brief talk with reporters after inaugurating the Media Centre at the Parliament House.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani accompanied him. “Tell me just one member that was absent,” he asked a questioner. He said democracy had to be strengthened collectively by respecting each other, adding, “We should not lose the moral grounds in elections.”

Asad said he had constituted a committee — comprising the treasury and opposition members — to probe the manhandling incident that took place outside or inside the Parliament House.

Sanjrani said he will go to everyone to seek vote. “If I can go to Yusuf Raza Gilani to seek vote, then I can go to everyone,” he said.

Asked if he was confident of retaining his seat, Sanjrani replied that a contender should always be confident. When asked about his opinion on the contest, he said the contest was tough and Allah Almighty will do better.

“Whoever wins the elections, our main focus should be on strengthening the parliament and democracy,” he said while replying to a question. Earlier, inaugurating the Media Centre, Asad said the Press Gallery was an extension of the Parliament. He said the media being an important part of the state created a strong linkage between the parliament and the common people. He said the media had important role to play to promote the soft image of the country and improve governance.