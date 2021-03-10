LCCI, Chaman chamber ink MoU

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote trade, a statement said on Tuesday.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and CCCI Preisdent Jalat Khan Achakzai signed the MoU on behalf of their respective chambers, it added.

Achakzai said that Chaman is the second-largest city in Balochistan with a population of around 12 million.

Chaman can be a trade hub and it is the shortest and cheapest route to the Central Asian States, which are still landlocked and untapped, he said, adding that knowledge about each other’s needs would help boost trade with Iran, Afghanistan, and the Central Asian States.

Misbah said that the strength of the private sector lies in unity; therefore, they should extend full support to each other on all economic issues and challenges.

LCCI is taking several steps to educate its members on day-by-day international trade and economic scenario.

On the occasion, issues of warehouse and export facilities at Chaman border and the establishment of the banking system to ensure smooth trade with Afghanistan also came under discussion, it added.