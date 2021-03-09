Police performance evaluation: PDU presents report to PM

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit has presented a detailed report to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the performance evaluation of dashboards of subordinate officers by the IGPs of Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The review was made of 78 dashboards of Sindh Police and 20 dashboards of Gilgit-Baltistan. The IGP Sindh issued warning letters to 25 police officers for not resolving public complaints received through the Pakistan Citizens Portal. Those who were issued warning included superintendents of police (SSPs) of District East Karachi, Malir, Korangi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushero Feroze, Larkana, Sanghar, Kashmore and Jacobabad. The IGP appreciated the performance of SSPs of Shikarpur and Qambar. Likewise, the IGP GB sought explanation from DIG Police of Baltistan Range, and SPs of Hunza and Skardu.