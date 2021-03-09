RDA cracks down on illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI: The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) cracked down on two illegal housing schemes.

The MP&TE staff with the help of police carried out the operation, the RDA spokesman said in a press statement. The Authority had issued notices to the owners running illegal housing scheme in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

Director General RDA Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Issani had advised the general public against making investment in any illegal/ unauthorised housing scheme. The general public was advised to check the approval status of each plot and building prior to purchase, agreement and booking from the MP&TE Directorate RDA. He said the RDA has also requested Iesco, SNGPL and PTCL not to provide their services to the illegal housing schemes.