Disqualification case: Faisal Vawda approaches SHC against ECP

KARACHI: Federal Minister Faisal Vawda on Monday approached the Sindh High Court to challenge the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding his disqualification, Geo News reported. Faisal Vawda has filed a constitutional petition in the Sindh High Court to stop the decision of the ECP in relation to his disqualification. He has resigned as a member of the National Assembly. The petition states that the Election Commission does not have the authority to hear complaints against him, adding that it should be ruled that such actions are not within the jurisdiction of the commission.

The court has accepted Vawda's petition and a hearing related to it will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Petitioners against Vawda contend that he had dual citizenship when he filed his nomination papers in the 2018 general elections, a fact that he had concealed at the time. Therefore, he should be disqualified.