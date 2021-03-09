Buzdar removes Multan DC, CPO for poor performance

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday removed Multan Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak and CPO Mehboob Rashid from their posts and made them officers on special duty (OSD) for showing poor performance. He ordered them to report to the S&GAD.

The chief minister paid stormy visits to south Punjab districts in the last 24 hours without any protocol. He arrived from Islamabad in Multan and paid surprise visits to Multan, Taunsa Sharif and Dera Ghazi Khan.

He paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Taunsa on Sunday night. Buzdar visited different sections of the hospital and reviewed medical facilities being provided to patients. The chief minister expressed anger over non-availability of medicines to patients at the hospital.

He visited various wards, inquired about the well-being of patients and medical facilities at the hospital. He suspended Taunsa THQ MS Dr Muhammad Tahir on complaints of patients. He also ordered action should be taken against absent doctors under rules and regulations.

Buzdar also visited the Taunsa City Police Station and spoke to the accused in custody. He ordered best treatment to citizens visiting the police station for justice. The police will have to perform their duties as servants of people, he said. He inspected the Taunsa city and reviewed the availability of civic amenities.

He expressed outrage over poor sanitation arrangements in the city. He suspended the SE Public Health, the SDO Public Health, the XEN Highway and the chief officer Taunsa Municipal Committee for negligence of duties. Buzdar warned that officers will now work or go home. Slowdown in development work will not be tolerated, he added. The officers who get salaries from public taxes will have to work for people. The officers who do not provide relief to people have no place in Punjab. He said enough is enough and now action will be taken against the officers who do not provide facilities to people. He said he will go to every district of Punjab and solve the problems of people himself.

He also visited Rescue 1122 Centre in Taunsa and talked to the staff. After visiting Taunsa, Buzdar visited the Dera Ghazi Khan Teaching Hospital. There he inquired about provision of facilities and medicines to patients and their attendants.

The attendants of patients complained to Buzdar about unavailability of thermometer and doctors forcing them to purchase it from market. The chief minister became furious over the complaints of patients. He ordered Health Advisor Hanif Pitafi to conduct an inquiry into the matter. He also paid a surprise visit to the Multan Institute of Cardiology. He inspected the under-construction medical facilities at the hospital. He directed improved medical facilities at the Multan Institute of Cardiology.