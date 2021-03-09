Imran, Sheikh Rashid don’t know about money-making MNAs: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not know the identities of 16 MNAs who sold their votes. Talking to Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’, the minister, quoting PTI MNA Aslam Khan, said that soon the names of MNAs who received money would be revealed.

Fawad said that the prime minister did not know the names of the 16 MNA who sold their loyalties, adding that Sheikh Rashid too was in the dark.

“Had Sheikh Rashid known their names he would have told the prime minister. We don’t have any evidence to prove their identity. If the Election Commission of Pakistan had made ballot papers identifiable their identity would have been possible,” he said and added that the prime minister would have taken action against them.

In a Tweet on Monday, Fawad said that opposition’s politics had doomed after 178 members of the National Assembly voted for Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the election of senate chairman will prove the last nail in the coffin of the opposition.

He asked media to pay attention to COVID-19 pandemic as the new wave was becoming a challenge for the country, adding that there will always be time to do politics, but now we should take the monster of COVID-19 seriously.

APP adds: Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel, Fawad said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s all speeches were meaningless. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership including Maryam Nawaz were criticising and mocking the national institutions such as judiciary and armed forces for political point scoring and personal gains, he said.

The minister said the government was committed under visionary dynamic leadership of Imran Khan to complete its constitutional term. He said the Pakistan People’’ Party (PPP) was involved in horse-trading and corrupt practices in the recent Senate elections.

He expressed hope that Sadiq Sanjrani would be elected as Senate Chairman again, who always preferred national interest while performing his duties as Senate Chairmanship. Replying to a question, he stressed the need to introduce reforms in Punjab to further streamline the system.