Another ‘cop killer backed by MQM-London’ arrested

The Investigation Wing of Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have arrested a worker of a political party for his involvement in target killings, including murders of police officials.

DIG Omar Shahid Hamid, provincial chief of the CTD, said that during their ongoing investigations regarding target killings, including murders of police officials, the Investigation Wing was tipped off about the presence of outlaws in the Brigade neighbourhood.

He said that responding to the information received, a raid was conducted in the neighbourhood’s Lines Area, adding that after some resistance, Muhammad Shakeel (aliases Hakla and Chooha) was arrested with a 30-bore pistol, but his accomplices managed to escape from

the scene.

The DIG said that the suspect was taken to the CTD headquarters, where he told the police that he was affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s London faction and had been involved in target killings since 2009, receiving instructions from the Lines Area Sector of the party.

The CTD chief said that according to the suspect’s criminal record, he had remained involved in murders, attempted murders, police shoot-outs and armed robberies between 2012 and 2020, adding that he had also been absconding in several cases.

Hamid said that the suspect told the police that in 2012 he and his accomplices had targeted Assistant Sub-Inspector Ali Mohsin Naqvi, who was the prime witness of the target killing of

Inspector Nasirul Hassan.

The DIG said that the suspect had targeted Naqvi in the Brigade police jurisdiction, adding that he was wanted by the Brigade, Model Colony, Alfalah and Special Investigation Unit police stations.