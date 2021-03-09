SBP plans inter-division women hockey event

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said Sports Board Punjab is going to organise SBP Inter-Division Women Hockey Championship in the coming days.

He announced the plan in a meeting with General Manager Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Women Wing Ms Tanzeela Amir Cheema on the eve of International Women’s Day at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

The promotion of sports among women was discussed in detail during the meeting. Arshad said women have rendered great services for the country in sports. “Pakistan has produced several world class women athletes and officials. Our women hockey players are also presenting excellent performance,” he said.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Tanzeela said SBP was encouraging women players. “We are quite hopeful to find several talented young girls from the upcoming SBP Inter-Division Women Hockey Championship,” she added.