Three cops injured in capital firing

ISLAMABAD: Three police personnel were seriously injured when some unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at a police party near Container Chowk at G/13 in Islamabad late Sunday night.
A police spokesman said that three cops were on their routine patrolling, when some unidentified criminals opened fire at them.