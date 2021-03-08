PPP never signed any NRO with Musharraf, anyone: Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and PPP senior leader Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had never signed any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) with General Musharraf or anyone as it is merely malicious propaganda against PPP leadership.

While strongly reacted to the Prime Minister's speech in the National Assembly, Rehman Malik said that after listening to the speech of the prime minister, he is duty-bound to defend his leadership and repute the fake news regarding NRO.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's allegations that Musharraf had given NRO to PPP are baseless and are strongly denied and the prime minister should withdraw his false allegations. He said that PPP has never signed any NRO with General Musharraf or anyone else.

He said that if anyone could prove that if PPP had ever signed any NRO, he will quit politics. “This is just false propaganda against the PPP leadership for defamation,” he said. Rehman Malik said, “My interaction with General Pervez Musharraf on the behalf of Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto were for the sole purpose of restoration and transition of democracy from dictatorship.

He said that Gen Musharraf had wanted Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to return to Pakistan after the general election but she strongly rejected and said, “I have to decide about my return myself and not General Musharraf or anyone else” and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed had replied to Musharraf that she has decided to return to the country before the election and she had promised with her workers so she will return on her decided date, added Senator Rehman Malik. He said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed sacrificed her life to restore democracy in Pakistan and today there is democracy in the country because of her supreme sacrifice of life. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his associates are requested not to cross moral and ethical boundaries in politics and remain respectable towards each other.

He said that all cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari are fake and fabricated and no allegation has been proved in the court of law to date. “Neither any case against Asif Ali Zardari could prove nor he is convicted by any court,” he said.

He said that he knows a lot but he wants there should be sanity in Pakistani politics rather than ongoing mudslinging. He said that more than half of the people around Imran Khan were in the PPP.