313 outlaws held

Islamabad : The Capital Police got success against criminal elements during the last fortnight and nabbed hundreds of criminals besides recovery of valuables worth millions of rupees and narcotics from them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that 83 persons involved in crime related to the property were held besides recovery of valuables worth 26.87 million from them.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, he said that renewed efforts were made by all officers for the safety and security of the citizens.

Owing to these efforts, he said police also nabbed 30 persons involved in 23 dacoities and recovered looted or snatched valuables from them. A total of 24 burglary/theft cases were resolved besides the arrest of 31 burglars. Police arrested 22 car and bike lifters and recovered eight stolen cars and motorbikes.

During a special crackdown against absconders, police arrested 98 proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The nabbed proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in crime cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and snatching valuables.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that police apprehended 42 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered one rifle, 35 pistols, 116 rounds, and 06 daggers from them.