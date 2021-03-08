18 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 18 patients died from corona and 1,044 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the death toll reached 5,552 while confirmed cases reached 177,008 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 15,862 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,402,377 in the province.

After 5,552 fatalities and recovery of a total of 164,989 patients, including 502 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 6,467 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in hospitals.