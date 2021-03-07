CM remains connected with MPs

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar remained in close liaison with the elected representatives for the third day in a row in the wake of the present political scenario.

Buzdar called on Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar and assembly members in Islamabad and discussed the strategy of getting the vote of confidence from the National Assembly. The strategy for electing Senate chairman was also discussed during the meeting. Buzdar said the 11-party PDM gang has run away.