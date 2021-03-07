PSL postponed

Due to the mismanagement of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan Supreme League (PSL) management, the sixth season of the PSL had to be postponed. Players who were in a bio-secure bubble were staying at a hotel which was being used for wedding functions. The authorities allowed attendance in stadiums, which made the matters worse. All attendants also showed irresponsible attitude.

The prime minister should take notice of this huge mistake so that the incident is not repeated in the future.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad