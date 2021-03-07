PMC plans launch of ‘specialist register’

Islamabad : The regulator for medical and dental education and practice in the country has announced the launch of the 'Higher Specialist Register'.

However, dates for the purpose haven't been revealed.

According to the Pakistan Medical Commission, (PMC) the names of a medical and dental practitioners, who have acquired higher specialist qualifications, will be included in the register to be available to the people online.

"All medical and dental practitioners, having acquired higher specialist qualifications, shall be included in the Registers which shall be publicly available," it said.

The announcement comes to stop doctors and dentists from making false claims about specialisations in any field.