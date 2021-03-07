close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
March 7, 2021

Arts & Crafts Bazaar at PNCA

Islamabad

APP
March 7, 2021

Islamabad: The Arts and Crafts Bazaar ‘Sunday Ke Sunday’ will be held here at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) today (Sunday).

According to PNCA Director General Dr Fouzia Saeed, the event is aimed at providing an opportunity to artisans to showcase their artwork.

She said the artisans would display a variety of handmade crafts work, including paginating, sculpture, calligraphy, ceramics, wearing stuff and accessories in the Bazaar.

