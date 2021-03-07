Arts & Crafts Bazaar at PNCA

Islamabad: The Arts and Crafts Bazaar ‘Sunday Ke Sunday’ will be held here at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) today (Sunday).

According to PNCA Director General Dr Fouzia Saeed, the event is aimed at providing an opportunity to artisans to showcase their artwork.

She said the artisans would display a variety of handmade crafts work, including paginating, sculpture, calligraphy, ceramics, wearing stuff and accessories in the Bazaar.