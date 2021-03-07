Covid-19 claims 13 more lives, infects 274 others

Covid-19 claimed 13 more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death due to the viral disease in the province to 4,424. In the meantime, 309 patients of Covid-19 remained under treatment at different hospitals of the province, of whom the condition of 280 was stated to be critical and 43 of them were put on life support.

The information to this effect was passed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

He explained that in addition to 13 more deaths in the province, 274 new cases emerged when 10,591 tests were conducted. After the 13 deaths, the fatality rate due to Covid-19 in Sindh stood at 1.7 per cent, he said.

According to the CM, the diagnosis of 274 cases against 10,591 tests constituted a 2.6 per cent current detection rate. He said so far 3,075,396 tests had been conducted, against which 259,665 cases were diagnosed, of which 96 per cent or 248,999 patients had recovered, including 188 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM said that currently 6,242 patients were battling Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 5,923 were in home isolation, eight at isolation centres and 309 at different hospitals.

Of the 274 new cases, 93 were detected from Karachi, including 35 from District East, 24 from District South, 15 from District Malir, 13 from District Central, five from District Korangi and one from District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 47 new cases, Mirpurkhas 16, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Tando Allahyar 13, Jamshoro eight, Larkana, Matiari and Thatta seven each, Naushehro Feroze six, Ghotki and Sujawal five each, Jacobabad, Khairpur and Tando Muhammad Khan four each, Kashmore three, and Umerkot and Kamber-Shahdadkot had two new cases each.