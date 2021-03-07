Tunisians demand release of jailed activist

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TUNIS: Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of the Tunisian capital on Saturday to demand the release of a gay rights and democracy activist sentenced to jail for insulting police officers.
Rania Amdouni, a 26-year-old LGBT rights campaigner often seen at pro-democracy protests, has been the target of a smear campaign by police unions after taking part in protests against police repression in January. including her address.