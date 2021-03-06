close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2021

Buner woman gives birth to quintuplets

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2021

DAGGAR: A woman gave birth to quintuplets at the Gynecology Department of the District Headquarters Hospital here on Friday.

Children specialist Dr Ishqa told reporters that the newborns included four girls and a boy. He said the mother and the infants were stable and were discharged from hospital. He added that one Abdul Ghaffar hailing from Pir Baba locality had brought his wife to the hospital where she delivered the five babies.

